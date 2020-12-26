MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold and dry weekend across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The coldest morning of the season so far is underway with temperatures in most spots in the 30s. Parts of Citrus, Hernando, Pasco and Polk County are below freezing where a Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m.

Even though we’ll see mostly sunny skies today, temperatures will not warm up much at all, with highs only in the mid-50s.

Temperatures will drop very quickly tonight after the sun sets. We’ll be in the 40s by 6:00 p.m. and lows tonight will drop back into the 30s. A Freeze Watch currently in effect for tonight will turn to a Freeze Warning for temperatures forecast to be below freezing north of the I-4 corridor tonight.

Tomorrow begins a slow warming trend. Temperatures will warm from the 30s into the mid-60s tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The warming trend will continue through next week with highs back in the lower to mid 70s.

Another cold front will sweep through the Tampa Bay area Thursday night and Friday morning with showers and thunderstorms. This will bring cooler air back to the area but it will not be as cold as this weekend.