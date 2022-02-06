MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold and dreary winter weekend continues in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s another cloudy and chilly day with temperatures starting out in the mid 50s this morning. Although temperatures will rise some, it will be a slow warm up into the mid-60s briefly this afternoon.

Don’t expect a lot of sunshine. A few light sprinkles are possible throughout the day as well with rain chances at a 30%. Clouds will linger some tonight with temperatures dropping back into the mid 50s for Monday morning.

We will see some more sunshine Monday afternoon allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. However, another system will move through Tuesday bringing a 70% chance of more of an all-day rain.

It’ll be a cold rain as well with highs Tuesday afternoon only in the low 60s.

We finally begin to dry out Wednesday afternoon with temperatures gradually warming up.

Highs will be back in the low 70s with sunshine for the end of the week and into the first half of next weekend. Looks like another system will begin to move through Sunday with a low chance for a few showers and chillier temperatures returning.