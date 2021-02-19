MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cloudy, rainy weather as temps drop behind a front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A line of showers pushes south this morning ahead of a cold front. Rain chances increase as the front passes. Expect off and on showers even behind the front.

Cooler air starts arriving this afternoon while the rain is still coming down, so it will feel even cooler. Temperatures start in the low 70s this morning and drop into the mid 60s this afternoon.

After sunset, the clouds and rain clear out, and it gets quite chilly. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.

Despite lots of sunshine Saturday, highs will only be in the mid 60s with low humidity and a cool breeze. Saturday night will be cool again with lows near 50.

It warms up quickly on Sunday, and temperatures make it to the low 70s. Another front brings a 30% rain chance Monday.