MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cloudy & chilly today with a few showers, sunny and cold Sunday in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter has returned to the Tampa Bay area and will stick around for the next 8 days.

A cold front move through last night but clouds and a few showers will linger throughout the day today. Temperatures will not warm up much with highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. There will be a chilly breeze all day long to accompany the cloudy skies and light passing showers.

Use caution on the water today with 3 to 5 ft seas thanks to winds coming in out of the Northeast at 15 knots.

The skies and any showers will clear out tonight, and temperatures will drop very fast. Lows will be in the mid 40s for Sunday morning and although skies will be mostly sunny Sunday afternoon, it’ll still be very cold with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our coldest temperature comes Monday morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. High temperatures though stay in the 60s for the rest of the week thanks to another cold front that moves through Tuesday with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

And early look at the Gasparilla forecast calls for passing showers and cold temperatures but the timing of the rain could come earlier. We’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast through the week.