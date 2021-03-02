MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Clouds and humidity today ahead of tomorrow’s cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Low clouds and high humidity this morning. Watch for some reduced visibility due to fog as well. Mostly cloudy skies continue through the day along with the extra humidity. Highs reach 80 degrees with a 20% chance of a stray shower.

It stays muggy overnight with lows in the mid 60s. A cold front approaches tonight and arrives tomorrow morning.

The front will push from north to south bringing a line of showers with it tomorrow. Cooler and drier air follows the front. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70s.

It should feel like perfect spring days Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s and comfortable humidity.

Another system arrives Saturday with a 50% rain chance. Even cooler air follows that front for early next week.

