MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Clearing skies, cold temperatures Sunday in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a cold start to the second half of the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Skies are still mostly cloudy but they should clear out by late morning.

With the sun not expected to come out until this afternoon, temperatures will be slower to warm up and it will stay cold all day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Under clear skies and light winds, temperatures will drop very fast this evening and tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Citrus, Hernando and inland Pasco County from 4:00 a.m. through 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. Temperatures will be from 29° to 32° during that period.

Elsewhere temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will warm up faster Monday because full sunshine will return but it will still be a cold day with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Another front moves through with showers on Tuesday. There is a 50% rain chance as the front passes, skies will be cloudy and temperatures will be cold with highs in the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.

This front will keep temperatures well below average for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 60s.

An early look at the Gasparilla forecast shows a dry day with clearing skies but cold with temperature starting out in the upper 40s and only topping out near 60° even though there will be a lot of sunshine.