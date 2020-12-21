MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Clearing skies and breezy behind a front

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The rain ends early this morning as a cold front pushes south. Clouds will gradually clear out behind the front as cooler air arrives.

We will feel a cool breeze from the north all day with more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures remain steady through the day with highs in the upper 60s.

It gets chilly quickly this evening with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. That’s close to average for mid-December. Don’t forget to look to the southwest just after sunset to see the “December Star,” which is actually Saturn and Jupiter appearing so close together they look like almost one star.

It should be a mostly sunny and comfortable day tomorrow. Highs will be near 70 with low humidity. We make it into the low 70s Wednesday.

The next big weather event happens on Christmas Eve. A strong cold front brings our rain chance up to 60% just in time for Santa to be passing through. Most of the rain ends early on Christmas morning, and it gets cold. Temperatures may not get out of the 50s on Christmas Day.

