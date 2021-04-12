MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Clearing clouds and dropping humidity today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a rainy weekend, a cold front is finally pushing to our south and taking the rain with it.

Clouds clear out this morning as less humid air arrives. There will be a pleasant breeze from the northwest through the day. Highs reach the low 80s, but it stays comfortable in the shade.

Mostly clear skies continue tonight with lows in the low 60s. It should be warm and sunny tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity remains low.

The next front arrives Thursday with scattered showers and storms. The front lingers around through the end of the week keeping small rain chances in the forecast.