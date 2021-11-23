MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Clear, cool, and breezy all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Colder air is spreading south behind the front that pushed through last night. We stay below average all day with highs only in the upper 60s. Average high for today is 77 degrees.

Expect bright sunshine and a breeze from the north all day. Once the sun starts to set, temperatures fall quickly. Overnight lows will be in the mid-upper 40s. Definitely cuddle weather!

After that cold morning, it warms up quicker tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. It should be a pleasant Thanksgiving with a cool morning and a comfortable afternoon in the mid 70s.

Another cold front passes through on Friday. The rain chance is only 10%, but it will bring back some cooler air. Highs this weekend will be in the low 70s with lots of sunshine.

