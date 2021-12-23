MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Clear and cool today; warmer for Christmas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab out the coats and boots this morning! It does warm up nicely through the day, but we stay below average. Highs reach 70, but it cools quickly again in the evening.

Dry air keeps the skies bright blue through the day, and there will be a light breeze from the north. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s to low 50s, so it will still be cool to start Christmas Eve.

We start a warming trend Friday with highs in the mid 70s. It should still be quite sunny and comfortable all day. Christmas Day looks pleasant with afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s, mostly sunny skies, and nice humidity.

It keeps warming up into next week. Expect upper 70s Sunday and then closer to 80 starting on Monday. Humidity levels slowly rise as well, but we don’t expect any rain through most of next week.