MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Classic summer set up to start the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The last of Sunday’s batch of showers and thunderstorms are wrapping up quickly this evening. This classic summertime pattern will continue into the new work week with a healthy coverage of afternoon rain expected.

Outside of the very last of these showers, look for partly cloudy skies tonight. Overnight low temperatures will only drop into the middle and upper 70s.

Expect a fast warm up on Monday with lots of sunshine into the early afternoon. High temperatures will surge into the low 90s during the afternoon. It’s a BIG day in Tampa Bay tomorrow with the Bolt’s Victory Boat Parade down the Hillsborough River. Inland showers and storms will develop during the afternoon but most won’t arrive in coastal areas until the late afternoon and evening.

Deeper atmospheric moisture will generate a better coverage of afternoon storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Slightly drier air aloft will limit our rain chances a little toward the end of the week and into next weekend.