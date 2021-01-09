MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Chilly weekend across the Bay Area

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — Temperatures are chilly to start this weekend with most spots in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds are lingering and skies will stay mostly cloudy through much of the morning.

We should get some clearing away from the coast this afternoon and we’ll see more sunshine. Despite the sunshine, high temperatures today will only warm to near 60°. Many spots will stay in the 50s all day long.

Tonight will be even colder. A Freeze Watch has been posted for inland Citrus and Hernando counties. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Polk, inland Hillsboro and inland Pasco counties. That is in effect from 4:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Temperatures in downtown Tampa will bottom out near 41° by Sunday morning. But in spots away from the coast and farther north will get into the low to mid 30s.

After that cold start on Sunday, highs Sunday afternoon will only top out near 62°. Clouds will move in Sunday night and we’ll be a bit milder by Monday morning but still below average with lows near 49°.

Temperatures warm up a good bit more Monday afternoon with highs near 70°. We stay near average Tuesday afternoon with highs and low 70s.

A cold front moves through Tuesday afternoon with a very low chance for an isolated shower and that will cool high temperatures back off into the 60s for next week. Looks like another front may move through again on Saturday.