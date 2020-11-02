Max Defender 8 Forecast: Chilly Temps Monday Night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will fall with clear skies and north winds in place. Temps will drop into the mid 50s in Tampa by the morning. Northern spots like Citrus & Hernando Counties will see temps in the 40s.

Tuesday morning will be chilly, but temps will warm into the afternoon. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s late in the day. There will be nothing but sunshine and no rain in the forecast for Election Day.

Wednesday will be another beautiful fall day. Temps in the morning will be in the upper 50s to near 60. There will be lots of sunshine again and there is not any rain in the forecast.