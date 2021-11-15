MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Chilly start with a nice warm-up to start the work week in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are well below average this morning in the upper 40s in Citrus and Hernando county and in the low 50s elsewhere across Tampa bay.

After this cold start, sunshine will be out in full force today and will help to warm temperatures into the lower 70s this afternoon. These temperatures are still below average but it will feel nice in the sunshine.

A few thin, high level clouds will stream in off the Gulf of Mexico but no rain is in the forecast today.

High pressure will keep the Tampa area quiet and dry through the middle of the work week. Temperatures will be in a gradual warming trend with highs back in the low 80s by Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances come back into the forecast by the end of the work week. Another slight cool down is in the forecast by the end of next weekend.