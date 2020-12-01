MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Chilly start to December, freeze warning for parts of Tampa Bay tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Welcome to December! We’re certainly feeling the chill after Monday’s strong cold front. Temperatures today are running 15 to 30 degrees cooler than yesterday!

Our Tuesday will be filled with sunshine but the north breeze will hold our temperatures down well below average. Expect high temperatures near 60 degrees – that’s about 15 degrees below average for this time of year!

Temperatures will cool quickly later this evening under mostly clear skies and tonight will be even colder. Low temperatures in coastal areas along and south of the Bay will drop into the low 40s. Northern and inland areas will dip all the way into the low and mid 30s!

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for Citrus and Hernando counties where temperatures will likely drop near or just below freezing. A Freeze Watch is in effect for inland parts of Pasco county where temperatures will likely approach the freezing mark. Be sure to take care of your pets tonight and protect any sensitive plants/crops.

Temperatures will climb back in the middle and upper 70s late in the week before another cold front brings showers and another cool down into the weekend.