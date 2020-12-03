MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Chilly morning; warmer afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It still feels cool this morning with a breeze from the northeast. Expect plenty of sunshine through the day and a much faster warm-up. We make it to the mid 70s this afternoon, which is average for early December. (Wednesday’s high was only 63 degrees.)

More clouds develop overnight, so it stays warmer with lows in the upper 50s. Extra clouds continue through the day tomorrow with winds from the south. It will be our warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s ahead of an approaching cold front.

That front brings showers and storms late Friday into early Saturday. Most of the rain ends by midday Saturday, and more cool air arrives. Highs on Saturday will be near 70, and we stay in the 60s on Sunday.