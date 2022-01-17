MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Chilly and gusty for MLK, Jr. Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are feeling the effect of the strong cold front that pushed through Sunday morning. Cold air is rushing in with strong winds from the northwest.

A few light sprinkles are possible this morning, especially near the coast. Those showers end quickly, and the clouds clear out during the day. Despite afternoon sunshine, highs will only be in the mid 60s, which is below average. The wind continues to make it feel even cooler as well.

Temperatures fall quickly this evening. Grab a jacket! It is expected to be the coldest night of the season so far with lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. The winds start to relax this evening, but you’ll still feel a breeze.

Looks like another cool day tomorrow. It will be mostly sunny and less windy, but highs will still only be in the mid 60s. We finally make it back to average on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

Our next cold front brings a few showers Friday, but the long-range forecast with this front is still a bit uncertain. It could linger and stall through the weekend and keep some rain chances around. This front will eventually bring cooler air for early next week.

