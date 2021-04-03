MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Chamber of commerce Easter weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the second morning in a row, temperatures are in the 40s to start the day. Two consecutive nights in the 40s in April have not happened at the Tampa International airport since 2001.

Despite the chilly start, temperatures will warm up 25 to 30° this afternoon. Temps will top out in the mid 70s, and we will see just a few clouds in the sky. Winds will be breezy at times. There will be no humidity and there is no rain in the forecast.

Tonight will be milder with low temps near 54°.

Easter Sunday will feature extremely pleasant weather with highs topping out near 77°. The low humidity sticks around and it will be an overall very nice and to the weekend.

The gradual warming trend continues through the end of the work week with highs back in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances return not until Friday or Saturday when our next system approaches.