TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will not be as cold with most spots falling into the 40s.

Thursday will be chilly to start the day, but by the afternoon highs will reach back up into the mid 70s. There will be no rain and lots of sunshine again.

Friday will start off much warmer in the mid to upper 50s. Look for more clouds to linger all day long. An approaching cold front arrives Friday night. Ahead of the front temps will be in the mid 70s. The rain chances go up Friday night into Saturday.