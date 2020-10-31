MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Briefly muggy Sunday, another cold front inbound

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After the run of record high temperatures last week, it was certainly nice to get a little break from the heat over the last couple of days. Humidity levels will surge up again on Sunday but only briefly while we wait on our next cold front.

A few isolated showers across southern areas will wrap up this evening. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with milder low temperatures only dropping into the low 70s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures quickly rising back up into the mid 80s. Scattered showers will develop during a breezy and muggier afternoon with a 30% rain chance. More showers are likely during the evening as the cold front moves through.

A more dramatic batch of cooler and drier air will follow Sunday night’s front bringing a nice refreshing stretch of days for the first half of next week. Even with lots of sunshine Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures will stay below average in the mid/upper 70s.

Tuesday morning will likely be coolest start of the fall season so far with low temperatures dropping into the 50s!