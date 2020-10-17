MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Briefly less humid and dry today before moisture, rain chances return tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is a beautiful start to this Saturday morning. Temps are near 70 degrees and with the drier air still filtering in, it feels quite nice. Winds will pick up and be breezy at times throughout the day, NE at 10-20 mph. Sunshine will be abundant and there is really no chance for any showers.

While it is nice this morning, temps will warm up fast. Highs will be above average again, near 87 degrees in Tampa. Even though it will be warm in the sun, the humidity levels will stay through much of the day.

Dew points will be on the rise again early Sunday with moisture returning from the south. Highs on Sunday be near 88 degrees. There will be a 20% chance for a few showers in the afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain.

The muggy air, low chance for a few showers and warm temperatures will stick around through all of next week with little change each day.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Two areas are being by the NHC for development.

Invest 94L is located in the western Atlantic and has a high chance of developing into a subtropical depression today or tomorrow. This does not appear to be a threat to land over it’s lifetime at this time. It will move south before re-curving back west and north.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the western Caribbean next week. Gradual development of this system will be possible through the middle and end of next week. This system will need watched closely but most long-range models take it east of Florida.