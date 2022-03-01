MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Briefly cooler behind a front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed to the south this morning. A lingering shower is possible in the early morning before drier air takes over.

It will feel cooler today with highs in the upper 70s and a breeze from the north. This is close to average for the first day of March. Temperatures drop to near 60 degrees overnight.

The humidity stays low for the next few days, but it heats up. Highs tomorrow and Thursday will be in the low 80s, and we make it to the mid 80s Friday.

Near-record heat is expected for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s, which would tie or even break the record high at Tampa International Airport.

No rain is expected in the next 8 days, and February already ran a 2 inch rain deficit. Be sure to use water efficiently as we head through our dry season.

We don’t typically expect a lot of rain in the next few months. The rainy season doesn’t start until June.