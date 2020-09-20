MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Breezy with passing clouds and a few showers Sunday before drier, less humid air arrives this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Skies are a bit cloudier this morning compared to yesterday but it is still dry across the region. We’ll see passing showers developing and moving from the northeast to the southwest throughout the day. The highest rain chances will be south of I-4 but anyone could see a brief passing shower through the afternoon hours.

Rain chances are at a 30% for today but will drop this evening and stay very low through the middle of the week as drier air arrives and settles in.

Temperatures this afternoon will still be warm, in the upper 80s but they will fall into the mid 70s tonight. Monday morning will still be breezy but will feel rather comfortable. We’ll see more sunshine and just a 20% chance for a passing shower.

The most comfortable morning will be Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s farther north to the low 70s along and south of I-4.

Rain chances and humidity stay low through Thursday before deeper moisture arrives for the end of the week and sticks around for next weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Beta is still churning in the western Gulf with 60 mph sustained winds. It has begun moving to the WNW after being stationary much of Saturday. The forecast does not call for much strengthening as it moves toward the Texas coast through early this week. Then a shift to the northeast is expected as a front comes in and begins to weaken what’s left of the storm considerably.

Hurricane Teddy is still a strong hurricane moving toward Bermuda. After that, it will continue to weaken moving north toward Nova Scotia. Large swells will continue to move outward from the storm and reach the US East Coast through this week causing life-threatening surf and rip-currents.

Tropical Storm Wilfred is weakening rapidly and will not survive the string wind shear it is currently experiencing for much longer. This storm will be no threat to land.

The remnants of Paulette have a medium chance of developing but this will not be of concern for the United States.

There is an area of low pressure off the east coast of Florida along a stalled front. The NHC gives it a 10% chance of developing but it will move inland this afternoon and drop south with the front. This will bring heavier rain to the east coast today but over-all this is not a threat.