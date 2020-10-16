MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Breezy, less humid Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It will be a much nicer start when you wake up on Saturday. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees, and even a few upper 60s up north. This is drier and slightly cooler air behind the cold front that passed through on Friday.

While it will be nice in the morning, temps will warm up fast. Highs will be above average again, near 87 degrees in Tampa. Even though it will be warm in the sun, the humidity levels will stay low through much of the day.

Dew points will be on the rise again early Sunday with moisture returning from the south. Highs on Sunday be near 87 degrees. There will be a 20% chance for a few showers in the afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain.

The muggy air, low chance for a few showers and warm temperatures will stick around through all of next week with little change each day.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Two areas are being by the NHC for development.

Invest 94L is located in the western Atlantic and has a medium chance of developing over the next five days. This does not appear to be a threat to land over it’s lifetime at this time. It will move south before re-curving back west and north.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the western Caribbean next week. Gradual development of this system will be possible through the middle and end of next week. This system will need watched closely but current long range models take it east of Florida.