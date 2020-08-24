LIVE NOW /
Max Defender 8 Forecast: Breezy, but not as much rain Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking Marco & Laura Monday evening with the only impact locally is breezier than normal winds from Laura. Overnight it will stay breezy and temps will drop to near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and dry and humid already. Through the day with breezy southeast winds temps will climb to near records in the mid 90s. The rain will develop late in the day and quickly race across the state. The storm chance is 30%.

Wednesday will be similar with temps in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon and a 30% chance of storms. Thursday the rain chance goes back up to 40%.

