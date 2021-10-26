MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Breezy and warm today, humidity drops some

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak cold front has pushed to our south and it will bring some drier air across the Tampa Bay area today.

Highs make it into the mid 80s, which is close to average for this time of year. A stray sprinkle or two is possible, but most of us stay dry. The breeze increases during the day out of the northwest, and that breeze helps lower the humidity this afternoon.

Just a few clouds expected through the evening, and temperatures drop quickly after sunset. Lows will be in the mid 60s by tomorrow morning. Wednesday should be a warm and pleasant day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday is our stormy day. A cold front brings a 70% chance of heavy downpours and even a few thunderstorms. While severe weather should not be widespread, some stronger storms are possible. Highs will stay near 80 Thursday.

Behind the front, it will be cooler and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s Friday and mid 70s Saturday. With a strong wind off the Gulf of Mexico, a few passing sprinkles will be possible both days.

Sunday should be comfortable with highs in the upper 70s, and it stays clear for trick-or-treating Sunday night. Lows will be in the low 60s.