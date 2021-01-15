MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Breezy and cool weekend across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Showers are moving through Tampa Bay this evening associated with a cold front. Most of the rain will be south of the area by midnight but a few clouds will linger.

Colder and drier air will move in for the weekend keeping temperatures well below average. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds will clear throughout the day but high temperatures will only warm to near 63 degrees. On top of the cooler temperatures, the winds will be quite gusty and it will feel even colder.

Winds calm some Saturday night and temperatures will drop quickly. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

After a chilly start Sunday morning, temps Sunday afternoon will be cool again with highs near 64 degrees. Clouds will move in during the afternoon but no rain is expected.

A gradual warming trend will begin Monday. Temperatures will be back above average Wednesday through Saturday with highs in the low to mid-70s.

No rain is expected with the expectation of the showers moving through this evening.