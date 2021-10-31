MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Break out the jackets, expect a cool start to your Monday

Temperatures turn much cooler overnight and into your Monday morning. Keep the jacket handy as lows drop into the upper 50s to low 60s in the Tampa Bay area with low to mid 50s in northern and eastern communities.

Sunshine returns Monday morning with high level cloud cover later in the day. High temperatures will be a bit warmer and rise into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through Thursday with dry conditions through the middle of the work week. As a front gets close to the area Thursday there will be a slight chance of a stray shower, but most of us will stay dry. Lows will be in the 60s with highs in the low to mid 80s through Thursday.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms Friday with a cool and dry weekend ahead. Lows next weekend will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with highs in the mid to upper 70s.