MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Break in humidity keeps it pleasant all weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed to our south, and we are feeling the less humid and slightly cooler air today. Expect a cool, refreshing breeze from the northeast all day.

Temperatures still climb into the mid to upper 80s, but the lower humidity keeps it comfortable. A few passing clouds are possible along with a 10% chance of a quick, light shower.

It stays mostly clear and breezy this evening with lows in the mid 60s. It should be similar on Saturday with lots of warm sunshine, low humidity and a nice breeze. Highs make it into the upper 80s Saturday.

Just a few more clouds expected Sunday and Monday, and the humidity remains comfortable. Highs back in the upper 80s. It starts to get muggier by the middle of next week.

