MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Blustery, almost winter-like weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Light showers are still being detected on Max Defender 8 this morning as an area of low pressure crosses the state. Even though it will be moving away and pulling all the moisture with it, a few showers will linger through the day.

The clouds will linger as well but there should be some breaks in the clouds as drier air begins to filter in. It will usher in fast with gusty north winds 15-25 mph all day.

On top of all that, temperatures will struggle to warm up much. With temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s this morning, the cold air rushing in will limit any warming to highs in the upper 60s and maybe the low 70s farther south. Areas north of I-4 like Citrus and Hernando County may very well not get out of the 50s at all today.

The wind will calm some overnight. Sunday morning will be much drier but quite chilly with lows in the upper 40s north, to low 50s in Tampa and south.

While there will be a lot more sun Sunday afternoon, temperatures will still be well below average with highs in the lower 70s.

As the work week begins, the mornings will still be chilly with lows in the 50s through Tuesday. Afternoon temps gradually get warmer each day but it will feel very nice each afternoon in the sun with drier air in place.

The next cold front looks to come through on Friday or Saturday with more showers and a few storms and another cool down behind it.