MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Big warm up for the rest of the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly finish to the weekend and cool start to this new work week, we’ve got a big warm up ahead over the next few days.

Expect some lingering low clouds overnight with seasonably cool low temperatures in the upper 50s. Some areas of patchy fog may form by daybreak. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a return to average (and much warmer) late March high temperatures in the upper 70s.

High pressure will build back in for the second half of the week with lots of sunshine and dramatically warmer temperatures expected. Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will reach the low 80s before high temperatures surge into the mid 80s for Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

Our next front will approach the Tampa Bay area late in the weekend. A few showers are possible late Sunday into early Monday as this front moves through.