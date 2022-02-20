MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Big time warm-up in Tampa Bay this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 50s but the cooler weather does not stick around. In fact, it’s an incredibly fast warm up with temperatures at noon in the mid 70s, and highs this afternoon in the upper 70s, close to 80°.

Humidity will stay very low though, you can expect lots of sunshine and no rain in today’s forecast.

The weather pattern will be quiet for the rest of the week with high pressure building and temperatures getting even warmer each day.

It will not be as cool tonight with lows near 60°. Monday afternoon temperatures warm into the low 80s with slightly higher humidity.

The rest of the week will feature an early summer-like pattern with highs in the mid 80s, lows in the mid 60s, and moderate humidity.

The next cold front looks weak and it will possibly approach by the end of next weekend.