MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Big Christmas cool down coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re feeling the impacts of Sunday night’s cold front in the form of some cooler temperatures tonight. Now, we’re tracking another cold front with some much larger impacts for Christmas.

Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping back to around 50 degrees. High pressure will bring lots of sunshine for the next couple of days. High temperatures will be near average around 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs back in the low/mid 70s.

A strong cold front will arrive Christmas Eve evening with more rain and thunderstorms possible. Most of the rain will wrap up by early Christmas morning. High temperatures Christmas Day won’t make it out of the 50s in most spots!

The holiday weekend will be beautiful with lots of sunshine but temperatures will remain well below average. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be down around 40 degrees!