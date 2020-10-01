Max Defender 8 Forecast: Better Rain Chances This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight the clouds will stick around and temps will drop into the upper 60s.

Friday a weak cold front will push through and keep moisture and rain chances south of the Tampa Bay area. High temps will be near 85 in Tampa and there is not any rain expected. Look for more sun north of I-4. The humidity will stay low.

Saturday deeper moisture will lift north along a boundary. The rain chance will go up to 40% with a high of 82. Sunday’s rain chances are even higher at 50% with a high of 82 again.

Next week the temps will be warmer in the upper 80s with higher humidity, which will make it feel more like summertime.