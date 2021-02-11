Max Defender 8 Forecast: Better Rain Chances This Weekend

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop into the upper 60s and some areas of fog will develop again as well. Sea fog will be an issue overnight with a Dense Marine Fog Advisory in place.

Friday morning will be mild and cloudy with patchy fog. Through the day a southerly flow will bring in warmer air and temps will make it into the upper 70s. The rain chance is going up to 20% for the afternoon and evening. It will be mostly cloudy all day.

Saturday the cold front gets closer and it will be mostly cloudy through the day. Temps will be above normal in the upper 70s. The rain chance is 30% for the second half of the day.

