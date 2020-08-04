Max Defender 8 Forecast: Better Rain Chances The Rest Of This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will be warm and it will stay humid. Temps will only drop to about 80 degrees by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be another hot day with highs reaching into the low 90s. The forecast high for Tampa is 92. Showers will begin by midday and increase and move into inland spot. The rain chance is 40%.

Thursday deeper moisture arrives and rain chances will go up to 50%. The temps will also be a little cooler thanks to the greater cloud coverage and storms around.

Friday the rain chance will be near 40% with highs near 92.