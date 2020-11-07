Max Defender 8 Forecast: Better Rain Chances Into Next Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will stay very warm only falling to near 70 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy overnight.

Saturday morning will be warm with temps near 70 and clouds will build into the afternoon. The afternoon temps will be back into the mid 80s. The rain chance will be near 20% with a few showers developing late in the day.

Sunday’s rain chances go up to 30%. The high temps will go up into the low to mid 80s. Deeper tropical moisture from Eta will keep rain chances much higher into the start of next week.