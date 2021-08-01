MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Better rain chances in the week ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Most of Sunday’s batch of showers and storms were confined to areas north of I-4. Without much rain elsewhere, temperatures once again rocketed above average into the low and mid 90s.

Rain chances will be back on the rise heading through this first work week of August.

A few isolated downpours will continue this evening. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies with warm overnight low temperatures around 80 degrees.

Another batch of spotty showers and storms will develop and move onshore Monday morning. The best coverage of rain will shift into inland areas, east of I-75 during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 90s under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll shift back into a more normal summertime weather pattern with a southeast wind for the second half of the work week. This southeast wind will push showers and storms back west toward the coast during the late afternoons and evenings bringing better rain chances to coastal spots.