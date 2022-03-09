MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Better rain chances heading into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the overall rain chance today is still just 20%, the showers start earlier in the day. A few spotty showers push onshore from the Gulf of Mexico and quickly head inland, so rain chances are lower later in the day.

Winds off the Gulf also keep us feeling muggy. Highs reach the mid 80s again today with a few passing clouds. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

The rain chance increases to 50% Thursday as a front drifts slightly south. The front doesn’t bring any cooler air, so we have highs still in the mid 80s. The warm and humid days continue into Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Most of Friday’s rain will be north of I-4 and closer to the stalled front.

The next big change comes on Saturday with a strong cold front sweeping through the Tampa Bay area. The rain chance is 70%, and a few thunderstorms are possible. Many areas will pick up at least an inch of beneficial rainfall.

Behind the front, we get a quick but drastic drop in temperatures. Sunday morning starts out in the 40s, and highs only reach the mid 60s.

We already start warming up early next week with highs returning to the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. Another round of rain is set to arrive late Tuesday and into Wednesday.