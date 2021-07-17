MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Better coverage of afternoon showers and storms Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With only a spotty coverage of showers and thunderstorms to help cool things down this afternoon, high temperatures surged back to near records in the mid 90s again. Deeper moisture building in aloft will allow for a slightly better coverage of rain on Sunday.

The last of these showers and storms will wind down this evening. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with mild low temperatures in the upper 70s.

Expect a mostly sunny start to your Sunday with temperatures quickly climbing back into the low 90s during the afternoon. With deeper atmospheric moisture overhead, a scattered coverage of sea breeze showers and thunderstorms will develop with a 40% overall rain chance.

This classic summertime weather pattern will persist into the middle of next week. Eventually, a west wind off of the Gulf Of Mexico will switch things up late in the week and into next weekend. The onshore flow will bring early rain chances to coastal areas before pushing the best rain chances inland during the afternoons and evenings.