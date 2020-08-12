Max Defender 8 Forecast: Best Rain Chances Inland Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Wednesday evening our showers and storms will come to an end. Overnight will be mostly dry with temps in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be dry in the morning with showers developing by midday. During the afternoon storms will increase and push inland. The best rain chances are for areas east of I-75. The rain chance is 30% overall with a high of 92.

Friday will be a similar day with an even hotter afternoon with temps reaching up to 93. The rain chance is 30% for Friday. Saturday the rain chance is slightly higher at 40%.