MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Below average temps expected much of the next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Even with some sunshine to close out the weekend, high temperatures Sunday once again stayed well below average. The cooler temperatures will continue throughout much of the week ahead with a couple more cold fronts in the forecast.

Extra clouds will continue to stream in off of the Gulf Of Mexico tonight. Overnight low temperatures won’t be quite as chilly as last night dropping into the upper 40s. A south wind will help temperatures back up to around our seasonal average near 70 degrees Monday afternoon under partly sunny skies.

A weak cold front will arrive on Tuesday bringing extra clouds and a few isolated showers. A small shower chance will linger into the day on Wednesday with below average temperatures expected throughout the second half of the week.

Our next cold front will arrive Friday evening with a more significant batch of cooler air possible for next weekend.

