MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Beautiful weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are chilly, in the 40s, again this morning. We’ll warm up nicely though this afternoon under abundant sunshine with just a few higher level clouds streaming in throughout the day.

Highs will top out near 73°. Tonight will be milder with lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday afternoon we’ll see more clouds and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. A spotty shower is possible in the afternoon, but better rain chances will come in Sunday night and early Monday morning as the next cold front approaches.

Once the front passes Monday morning, winds will be breezy out of the north as cooler and drier air rushes back in. Highs on Monday will only be in the low 60s. We’ll experience a couple more cold nights in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will stay below average through Wednesday.

We will warm back into the 70s by the end of the work week and into next weekend. A cold front will be approaching on Saturday and we could see a few showers but it looks like it will lift back north for Sunday and we’ll stay on the warm side.

At this point, Super Bowl Sunday looks like it will be warm with a mixture of sun and clouds and mostly dry.