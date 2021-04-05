MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Beautiful stretch of spring ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a fantastic Easter weekend, we’ve got a gorgeous stretch of springtime weather ahead.

Temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s this evening eventually into the upper 50s by morning. Lots of sunshine is expected throughout the day on Tuesday with near average high temperatures around 80 degrees.

With high pressure overhead, we’ve got more gorgeous weather and low humidity in the forecast this week. Temperatures and humidity levels will gradually increase toward the end of the week. High temperatures by the weekend will return to the mid 80s.

Eventually, a weak front approaching coupled with the deeper atmospheric moisture will bring some shower chances Sunday into Monday.