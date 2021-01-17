MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Beautiful stretch of days ahead, gradually getting milder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cloudy and cool finish to the weekend, we’re heading into a beautiful stretch of days ahead.

Cloud cover will linger into the overnight hours before breaking up closer to daybreak. Temperatures will be near average for this time of year to get our Monday started in the low 50s.

Lots of sunshine is expected over the next several days as high pressure builds in above us. Temperatures will stay below average in the short term only reaching the upper 60s both Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will both be chilly with low temperatures to get things started in the 40s.

A warming trend will eventually take our high temperatures back up above average into the low and mid 70s for the second half of the week and next weekend.