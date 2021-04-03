MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Beautiful spring weather to continue heading into workweek across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The rest of the holiday weekend and much of next week will remain under a dry and stable pattern.

High pressure will continue to centralized over Central Georgia and the Western Carolinas through mid-next week. This keeps any strong easterly wind flow patterns much to the south allowing the west coast to enjoy mainly sunny to partly sunny skies and high temperatures seasonal in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Though we are dealing with rather choppy conditions today on the waterways, this will lessen as high pressure settles in throughout the southeast. An Easter beach or boating day is looking to almost be a guarantee.

By Tuesday of next week, we will begin to see a slight switch up in our winds and pick up more of a southerly flow. This will allow highs to climb slightly into the lower 80s, increase humidity and possibly produce more clouds by mid-week.

It will not be until we reach next weekend that signs of a large front look to interact with Florida.

Winds are expected to pick up by the end of Friday and move forward into potentially late morning Saturday, bringing scattered showers and isolated storms through the area.

Residual energy will remain after the passing of the front Saturday night so rain chances will linger into Sunday and heighten during peak heat hours during the day. During this time we will see temperatures drop from the low to mid-80s, back to the upper 70s.