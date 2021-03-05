MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Beautiful spring day today; rainy Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a clear and cool morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid 70s this afternoon. It should be a picture-perfect spring day with blue skies and low humidity.

A few clouds develop this evening, but no rain is expected. More clouds arrive overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday starts out cool and cloudy, and rain chances increase by mid-morning. We should see on and off showers all day. With the clouds and rain, it stays cool. Temperatures remain in the 60s all day. We could get anywhere from a half inch of rain in some spots to 1.5 inches in others.

The rain moves out Saturday night, and it stays chilly. You’ll wake up on Sunday morning in the low 50s. Sunday will be cool and sunny with highs near 70 degrees. It’s cool again on Monday as well.

Next week will feel quite spring-like with sunny and comfortable days.