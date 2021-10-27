MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Beautiful fall day today, storms arrive tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It starts out cool and pleasant this morning with near average temperatures for late October. Highs reach the mid 80s with lots of sunshine and comfortable humidity.

Moisture begins to increase tonight, so we should see a few clouds. It stays warmer in the low 70s.

The first showers begin to push onshore tomorrow morning as a strong cold front heads south. We could get rounds of rain from 7am until after 7pm tomorrow, and some of the storms may bring heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. There is even a slim chance of an isolated tornado, which is the case many times cold fronts push in from the Gulf of Mexico. Be sure to download the Max Defender 8 Weather app to stay alert.

Behind the front, cooler air rushes in. Highs will only be in the upper 70s Friday, and it will be gusty. There’s still a 10% chance of passing light rain Friday, and that chance goes up to 20% Saturday. It stays cool and breezy Saturday with highs in the mid 70s.

Halloween looks comfortable and not spooky at all. Highs in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 60s for trick-or-treating Sunday night.