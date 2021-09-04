MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Back to summer sizzle pattern across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Just in time to start the holiday weekend, our stormy frontal boundary begins to weaken and dry out!

Rain chances are still out there but mainly inland and isolated for the mid to late afternoon of Sunday. A ridge of high pressure will build throughout the holiday weekend which will stabilize the mid-levels at the same time we lessen the lower-level moisture from the Gulf. This means that rain chances will be on the lower side not just for Sunday but throughout the Labor Day weekend as a whole.

Heat and UV rays will still be a concern though. With little moisture we do receive and the daytime highs still surging into the lower 90s, feel-like temperatures will range between 102 and 106 degrees. UV rays are also expected to stay very high so along with a high risk for heat-related illnesses, skin damage risks will also be high. Beating the heat will be key through the holiday weekend. Stay cool and hydrated and be sure to wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 minutes at a time.

The bay, inland waterways, and beaches are looking wonderful throughout the weekend. On Sunday, winds will start from the southwest and switch to the west through the day hovering around 5 knots. Seas are expected to be two feet or less and the inland waterways should be smooth to a light chop. I am also happy to say that we have lifted our high rip risks across the Gulf coastal beaches. But there are still some beaches closed due to high bacteria content.