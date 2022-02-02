MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Back to 80 degrees for the next few days

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today is Groundhog Day, but no matter what the groundhog predicts, it will feel like an early spring for the next few days with highs in the 80s.

Expect just a few passing clouds today and still comfortable humidity. Overnight lows only drop into the low 60s. We make it into the low 80s tomorrow.

A slow-moving winter storm brings ice and snow to much of Mid-West and parts of the Southeast, but the front weakens significantly as it gets closer to Florida.

We have a 10% rain chance Friday, and that goes up to 30% Saturday as the front stalls across the state. A second area of low pressure develops along the front and helps push it farther south.

It will be slightly cooler behind that second push. Highs will be in the low 70s Sunday and Monday with small (20%) rain chances. We get even cooler by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss