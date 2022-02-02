MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Back to 80 degrees for the next few days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today is Groundhog Day, but no matter what the groundhog predicts, it will feel like an early spring for the next few days with highs in the 80s.

Expect just a few passing clouds today and still comfortable humidity. Overnight lows only drop into the low 60s. We make it into the low 80s tomorrow.

A slow-moving winter storm brings ice and snow to much of Mid-West and parts of the Southeast, but the front weakens significantly as it gets closer to Florida.

We have a 10% rain chance Friday, and that goes up to 30% Saturday as the front stalls across the state. A second area of low pressure develops along the front and helps push it farther south.

It will be slightly cooler behind that second push. Highs will be in the low 70s Sunday and Monday with small (20%) rain chances. We get even cooler by the middle of next week.